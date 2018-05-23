NEW YORK --Big news Bachelor Nation! "Bachelor" Arie Luyendyk, Jr. and fiancee Lauren Burnham announced their wedding date and location on "The View" Wednesday!
The happily engaged couple says they plan to wed on January 12, 2019 in Maui, Hawaii!
The bad news? It will be a private ceremony and not televised!
"It's at Haiku Mill which has this beautiful old world feel with a lot of vines and greenery," Luyendyk said. "It's not your typical beach wedding."
We’re getting married in Maui JanuLarie 12th! 👰 🤵🏻 pic.twitter.com/zVxvkUxQlR— Arie Luyendyk Jr. (@ariejr) May 23, 2018
So who is invited? Arie said, "A close group of friends." And we would have to assume their families.
Will anyone from their past seasons of "The Bachelor" or "The Bachelorette" be invited? We'll have to wait and see as more details become available.
Watch their announcement on "The View" below:
🚨'BACHELOR' EXCLUSIVE! 🚨 @BachelorABC couple @ariejr and @laurenburnham91 announce details about their upcoming wedding: They'll tie the knot at a private ceremony January 12 in Hawaii! https://t.co/f8u2wc159S pic.twitter.com/Hyd5cS8Iqv— The View (@TheView) May 23, 2018
The new season of "The Bachelorette" begins this Monday, May 28th at 8/7c on ABC!