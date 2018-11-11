AGOURA HILLS, Calif. --The iconic mansion where "The Bachelor" and "The Bachelorette" are filmed appears to have escaped the devastating Woolsey Fire burning in Southern California relatively unscathed.
USA Today Los Angeles Bureau Chief Chris Woodyard made it to the 10-acre estate on Saturday, and photos he shared with ABC News showed the recognizable home's driveway unharmed. Though that mansion survived, Woodyard said the house next door was not as lucky.
The house from ABC’s “The Bachelor” survived the fire unscathed. House next door burned to the ground #BachelorInParadise #BachelorNation pic.twitter.com/VR9cvDBAh6— Chris Woodyard (@ChrisWoodyard) November 10, 2018
A masonry wall on the property appears to have spared the home from destruction, Woodyard reported. He said there was a police presence in the area to prevent looting.
As the fire raged on Friday, there was considerable doubt that the mansion would make it through. Rob Mills, ABC's head of alternative programming, tweeted Friday that the recognizable Los Angeles-area mansion featured in the hit series was in "grave danger."
In a statement to ABC on Saturday morning, Warner Brothers Television, which produces the "Bachelor" franchises, confirmed that the property was in a burn area. Producers said the property was inaccessible due to road closures and could not comment on the home's current status.
"It is primarily a private residence, and our main concern is with the family who has been displaced, their neighbors, and all the communities impacted by this tragic fire. We thank the tireless efforts of the first responders here in Los Angeles County and across the state," producers added.
According to real estate listing service Zillow, the so-called "Bachelor mansion" boasts six bedrooms and nine bathrooms on a 10-acre property in the Santa Monica Mountains.
A Zillow estimate pegged the home's value at just above $3.9 million.
As of Saturday morning, the Woolsey Fire had destroyed approximately 150 homes across Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to fire officials. "Dr. Strange" director Scott Derrickson is among those who have lost their homes. The fire also burned the historic Paramount Ranch, which was a popular filming location for westerns and other films and television series for nearly a century.
