Backstreet's back...In Raleigh! Backstreet Boys coming to Triangle for DNA World Tour

The Backstreet Boys are returning to the Triangle this fall.

The popular '90s boy band widely considered one of the genre's most successful acts is coming to Raleigh for the DNA World Tour on Monday, Sept 21. The group will play at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek. A date in Charlotte is the next day at PNC Music Pavilion.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 14 at noon. The fan club presale starts on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Last August, the group performed at PNC Arena and wore Carolina Hurricanes jerseys. The team auctioned off the jerseys worn during the show.

