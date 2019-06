Barry Manilow cuts $100K check for North Carolina high school band

BEULAVILLE, N.C. -- Barry Manilow wrote a check for $100,000 and gave it to an eastern North Carolina high school band.East Duplin High School won this year's Manilow Music Project contest. The contest asks bands across the country to submit videos about why they need extra funding.East Duplin's video said the band's uniforms are 24 years old, they are unable to upgrade their instruments and many families are still recovering from Hurricane Florence.Manilow named the winners Wednesday in a music video. He thanked East Duplin High School for "your passion, your heart and your talent."East Duplin band director Thomas Seaman released the following statement about the victory: