Arts & Entertainment

Batman's sidekick, Burt Ward, gets Hollywood star next to Adam West's

By
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- It's taken more than 50 years, but the man who played Batman's sidekick, Robin, has earned a spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce presented Burt Ward with a star on the famous walk Thursday.

The 74-year-old Ward says he grew up in Los Angeles dreaming of becoming Superboy, but when he had a chance to audition for Robin in the 1960s Batman television series, he jumped.

"This little boy that grew up in this town, that daydreamed every single day when the other kids were out playing with friends and I was by myself, all I wanted to be was a superhero," Ward said. "I got it!"

Ward's star sits next to that of the late Adam West, who played Batman. The TV series only lasted three seasons but has become a cult favorite since it was cancelled in 1968. Even though Batman was the main character, Ward says Robin had a strong fan following as well.

"So many kids relate to Robin more than Batman," Ward told Eyewitness News. "They knew they could ride in the Batmobile, they could fight with Batman, they could climb the walls, they could do all things that Batman did and yet still be a kid."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countyentertainmenttelevisionhollywood walk of fame
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 US service members killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
Raleigh rape survivor speaks out after filing suit against Tinder, Snapchat
1 injured in Roxboro St shooting
Robbery suspects ram truck into convenience store door
Burglary suspect trapped under tires calls 911
Stolen gold pendant returned to owner
Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner
Show More
Presidential hopeful Tom Steyer makes campaign stops in Triangle
Fayetteville restaurant holds fundraiser for detective in need of kidney
Durham fire truck runs off road into dirt mound
1 injured in shooting at Durham apartment complex, police say
2 CO deaths in the '90s sparked change in Raleigh public housing
More TOP STORIES News