Best and worst TV neighbors

Ever wonder what it would be like to live next to your favorite TV characters? In a new survey released by Zillow , Americans shared the TV characters they would and would not like to have as neighbors.The Simpsons were a polarizing family in the survey. Eleven percent of people wanted the cartoon family as their neighbors, while 31 percent chose them as the least desirable neighbors.Leonard and Penny from thewere the most desired neighbors with 19 percent of votes. Fellowcouple Sheldon and Amy were on the least desirable list with 9 percent of the vote.The Dunpheys from, Will and Grace fromand Jack and Rebecca Pearson fromall made the list of most desirable neighbors.The Lannisters fromand Olivia Pope fromwere on the list for least desirable neighbors.