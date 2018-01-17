ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Best and worst TV neighbors

EMBED </>More Videos

Which TV character would you like to have as a neighbor? (Getty Images)

Ever wonder what it would be like to live next to your favorite TV characters? In a new survey released by Zillow, Americans shared the TV characters they would and would not like to have as neighbors.

The Simpsons were a polarizing family in the survey. Eleven percent of people wanted the cartoon family as their neighbors, while 31 percent chose them as the least desirable neighbors.

Leonard and Penny from the Big Bang Theory were the most desired neighbors with 19 percent of votes. Fellow Big Bang Theory couple Sheldon and Amy were on the least desirable list with 9 percent of the vote.

The Dunpheys from Modern Family, Will and Grace from Will & Grace and Jack and Rebecca Pearson from This is Us all made the list of most desirable neighbors.

The Lannisters from Game of Thrones and Olivia Pope from Scandal were on the list for least desirable neighbors.
