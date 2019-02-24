HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --Here is a list of the best red carpet looks for the 2019 Oscars, according to fashion expert and model Roshumba Williams.
The most fun dresses were worn by Kacey Musgraves, Gemma Chan and Sarah Paulson.
Those with the best bardot neckline were Michelle Yeoh, Constance Wu and Octavia Spencer.
The best dressed men of the night were Chadwick Boseman, Jason Momoa and Henry Golding.
The shining stars with the best shimmery looks were Glenn Close, Jennifer Lopez and Brie Larson.
The glamorous actresses with the best old Hollywood looks were Lady Gaga, Regina King and Charlize Theron.
The ultimate best looks of the night were Regina King, Gemma Chan and Chadwick Boseman.