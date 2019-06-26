television

Beth Chapman dies, husband and 'Dog the Bounty Hunter' co-star shares on Twitter

HONOLULU -- Reality television personality Beth Chapman has died, her husband and "Dog the Bounty Hunter" co-star Duane Chapman said in a tweet. She was 51.



After noting that it was about the time Beth would set out for her morning hike, Duane wrote, "Today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

Over the weekend, Duane shared that Beth was in the hospital in a medically induced coma.

Beth was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017. She was declared cancer-free before later being diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. The specific conditions surrounding her recent hospitalization were not clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
