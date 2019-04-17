Arts & Entertainment

Beyoncé Netflix 'Homecoming' documentary debuts with surprise album

Beyoncé did it again.

Many who stayed up late to catch her new Netflix documentary, also found out Queen Bey dropped a new album.

The album is a live version of her Coachella concert, which is the focus of the Homecoming Documentary.

RELATED: TSU students get an early look at Beyoncé's new documentary 'Homecoming'
EMBED More News Videos

Students at Texas Southern University receive free tickets to see "Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé".



Beyonce was the first black woman to ever headline Coachella. The live album is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify.

The Beyhive was thrilled.





RELATED: Beyonce and Jay-Z give $100,000 scholarship to Galveston student during Houston concert
EMBED More News Videos

Beyonce awards Houston woman college scholarship

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbeyoncenetflix
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pink Lady Bandit strikes again in North Carolina, FBI says
1 dead after van crashes in Durham
Mom buys out Payless store to donate shoes to those in need
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Crews suspend search for missing boater in Cape Fear River
Charlotte man survives after neck broken by Oak Island wave
Cary dog Sgt. Yeager named Military Dog of the Year
Show More
Area baseball teams look to make games safer for fans
Raleigh group heads to Virginia to protest ICE detention center
Elderly woman told by airline to share hotel room with stranger
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Man arrested after explosion that injured bomb squad agents
More TOP STORIES News