Beyoncé joins Obamas, Taylor Swift in 'Dear Class of 2020' virtual graduation ceremony

YouTube announced Tuesday that Beyoncé will deliver an inspirational message to the 2020 class for its "Dear Class of 2020" event, which will take place June 6 at 3 p.m. EDT and will stream on YouTube.
Barack and Michelle Obama will also speak at the virtual celebration, which will include appearances from Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Bill and Melinda Gates, Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter, Malala Yousafzai, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Zendaya, Alicia Keys, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Demi Lovato, Hasan Minhaj and more.
#DearClassOf2020 You’ve worked so hard for this moment and even more people want to celebrate you. Join us in a Graduate #WithMe livestream event just for you. June 6th 👉 https://t.co/U4xzliH3Xi pic.twitter.com/se0pCOpXWt— YouTube (@YouTube) May 19, 2020
"Dear Class of 2020" will include music performances from BTS, Lizzo, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe x Halle, Maluma, CNCO and Camila Cabello.
You can watch the live event on the "Dear Class of 2020" YouTube page, June 6 beginning at 3 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. CT | 12 p.m. PT.