Beyonce's visual album 'Black Is King' coming exclusively to Disney+ in July

LOS ANGELES -- Beyonce's new visual album titled "Black Is King" is coming exclusively to Disney Plus next month.

According to Disney and Beyonce's team, the film reimagines lessons of "The Lion King" for today's black youth.

The film will be released July 31.

The singer and philanthropist will also be honored with the Humanitarian Award at the 20th annual BET Awards Sunday night.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
