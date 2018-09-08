ENTERTAINMENT

Bill Daily, sidekick on hit 60s and 70s sitcoms, dies at 91

Bill Daily, the comic sidekick to leading men on the sitcoms "I Dream of Jeannie" and "The Bob Newhart Show," has died, a family spokesman said Sept. 8, 2018. (Bertmann/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES --
Bill Daily, the comic sidekick to leading men on the sitcoms "I Dream of Jeannie" and "The Bob Newhart Show," has died, a family spokesman said Saturday.

Celebrities and notable figures who have died recently
Remembering the notable celebrities and public figures who have died recently.

Daily died of natural causes in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Tuesday, at his home where he had been living with his son, spokesman Steve Moyer told The Associated Press.

Daily was not a household name but he was a household face, familiar to many millions of baby-boomer viewers in the 1960s and '70s from two of the era's biggest shows.

He played Major Roger Healy in all five seasons of "I Dream of Jeannie" from 1965 to 1970. Healy was the astronaut partner to Larry Hagman's Major Anthony Nelson as both men tried to contain the antics of Jeannie, the blond bombshell who lived in a bottle played by Barbara Eden.

Eden said on Twitter Friday night that Daily was "Our favorite zany astronaut."

"Billy was wonderful to work with," Eden said. "He was a funny, sweet man that kept us all on our toes. I'm so thankful to have known and worked with that rascal."

Just two years later he landed a very similar role and had an even longer run on "The Bob Newhart Show," playing aviator Howard Borden behind Newhart's psychologist Dr. Bob Hartley for 140 episodes between 1972 and 1978.

Newhart, now 89, tweeted Friday night that he and Daily had been friends since both were trying to get into standup comedy in the 1950s, and Daily was a clutch comedian that could make anything work on the sitcom.

"He was our bullpen guy - you could always go to him," Newhart said. "He was one of the most positive people I've ever known. I will miss him dearly."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritycelebrity deathsactoru.s. & worldtelevisionentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Hidden History: North Carolina's lost drive-in theaters
Triangle residents head to Charlotte for 'American Idol' auditions
'Top Gun' sequel put on hold until 2020
SPONSORED: Professional tennis returns to Cary, NC with the Atlantic Tire Championship
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into physical fight
Mac Miller, who collaborated with rap royalty, dies at 26
Opa! Raleigh Greek Festival is back this weekend
Popular film Oscar won't begin this year after all
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Florence heading toward East Coast, exact path unknown
News anchor reports on her own daughter's overdose death
Apple recalling a number of iPhone 8s for manufacturing defect
Dashcam captures moment train plows through semi stalled on tracks
Authorities investigating deadly double shooting in Durham
Junior high students take action after bus driver has a heart attack
3rd person charged in connection with murder in death of Leggett mayor, wife
Subway stop reopens at World Trade Center for first time since 9/11
Show More
Expect fewer parking spots at RDU due to repaving project
Police: Checkers worker assaulted woman with hot grease
VIDEO: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj get into physical fight
$5.3 million home wrecked after Airbnb rental
Governor Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of Florence
More News