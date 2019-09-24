Arts & Entertainment

Billy Joel to play concert at Carolina Panthers' stadium in 2019

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Bank of America Stadium and Live Nation announced Tuesday that Billy Joel is coming to Charlotte for a concert next year.

The president of the Carolina Panthers and Live Nation executives revealed that the rock and roll hall of famer will play at the stadium on April 18.

The Panthers also said there will be a lot more concerts in the stadium's future.

Tickets for Billy Joel in Charlotte go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, October 4.
