emmys

Billy Porter makes Emmys history as first openly gay man to win best actor in a drama

LOS ANGELES -- "Pose" actor Billy Porter made Emmy Awards history on Sunday night when he became the first openly gay man to win the Emmy for best actor in a drama.

"The category is love!" Porter began after the audience gave him a standing ovation. "I am so glad that I lived long enough to see this day."

He continued: "James Baldwin said, 'It took many years of vomiting up all the filth that I had been taught about myself and halfway believed before I could walk around this Earth like I had the right to be here.' I have the right. You have the right. We all have the right."



Porter won the Emmy on Sunday night as a first-time nominee for playing the character Pray Tell on the FX drama series. The fashionable singer-actor wore a glittered suit and a towering asymmetrical hat on the stage as he accepted the award.

Porter beat out Jason Bateman of "Ozark," Sterling K. Brown of "This is Us," Kit Harington of "Game of Thrones," Bob Odenkirk of "Better Call Saul" and Milo Ventimiglia of "This is Us."

Click here to see more 2019 Emmy winners.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of FX and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentemmystelevisionhollywoodlgbt
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Billy Porter kicks off Oscars red carpet in velvet tuxedo gown
Billy Porter carried into Met Gala on throne by shirtless men
EMMYS
'Believe her': Michelle Williams urges respect for women in Emmys speech
Who won Emmy Awards: List of winners
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 'Fleabag' reap Emmy honors
Emmys red carpet fashion: PHOTOS
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
69-year-old Harnett County man drowns at Topsail Beach
Tropical Storm Karen forms in Atlantic Ocean
La Fiesta Del Pueblo draws large crowd to downtown Raleigh
Crash involving horse-trailer causing backups in Cumberland County
Four displaced after Durham apartment fire
Emergency water line repair causes road closures at Brier Creek
Driver killed in Harnett County crash
Show More
Health warning issued for potential meningitis case on Cumberland County college campus
Centerfest celebrates 45 years in Durham
Antonio Brown says he will no longer play in NFL
Armstrong: Mountaineers are King of the Hill
Wake County inmate goes missing during work release
More TOP STORIES News