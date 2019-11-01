Arts & Entertainment

Annual Christmas tree raising kicks off holiday season at Biltmore House

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Biltmore Estate kicked off the 2019 Christmas season with its annual tree raising ceremony on Friday.

Santa Claus delivered Biltmore's holiday centerpiece-- a 35-foot Fraser fir tree-- to the front door of the estate in a horse-drawn carriage, ABC-affiliate WLOS reports.

Forty Biltmore staff members carried the 2,000-pound tree inside to the seven-story-tall Banquet Hall, where it will spend the holiday season. Once inside, 30 additional employees hoisted the tree into place. Teams spent the afternoon decorating the tree with more than 500 ornaments and lights.

The Banquet Hall tree is the largest of the 62 hand-decorated Christmas trees in the Biltmore House this year.

The Asheville High School Marching Band led the tree procession and the T.C. Roberson High School Chamber Choir performed holiday songs.

The annual Christmas at Biltmore will run through January 5. For information about tickets, reservations and overnight accommodations. Click here to learn more.
arts & entertainmentashevilletree lightingsanta clauschristmas treechristmas
