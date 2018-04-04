ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Popular HGTV show "Fixer Upper" has officially ended after just five seasons of home renovations.

The season finale was bittersweet for stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, but as the couple signed off on the show Tuesday night, they told their fans they're not going anywhere.

In an emotional post on social media, Joanna shared a picture from when the couple first filmed the pilot back in 2012 next to a picture from the last scene filmed late last year.



The last episode was full of fun surprises, including a special guest by Mike Herrera, the frontman of MXPX and his wife Holli.

Chip and Joanna have a spinoff called "Behind the Design." It premieres next Tuesday.

The couple is also expecting baby number five.

Fans reacted on social media after the last episode, with Houston Texans star J.J. Watt chiming in on the Twitter convo.

"Thanks to you, I now know what shiplap is and I desire to participate in a demo day. Thanks for taking us along on the journey," Watt tweeted.

