'Black-ish' season 7 won't shy away from discussing COVID-19, election

"Black-ish" stars Anthony Anderson and Marcus Scribner look ahead to the seventh season of the award-winning comedy series.
LOS ANGELES -- The comedy series "Black-ish" is back for its seventh season on ABC. The sitcom will not be shying away from what's going on in our world right now.

"Everything that we've all been going through since this lockdown, since this pandemic, since everything started earlier this year is what you're going to see on our show," said star and executive producer Anthony Anderson.

"We're talking about essential workers, which have been extremely important this entire pandemic, making sure to keep our shelves stocked and keeping people alive," said Marcus Scribner, who plays Junior on the show.

Think of it as comedy in a COVID-19 world.

"We are able to find that balance of comedy, conjecture and the seriousness of protests, COVID-19, the presidential election and everything that's affecting us in real time and in real life right now," said Anderson.

"Black-ish" airs Wednesday nights on ABC.
