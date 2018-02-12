ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

#BlackPantherChallenge makes its way to Raleigh

(WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
"Black Panther," the movie that is already shattering advance-ticket-sale records, has come with a trending hashtag: #BlackPantherChallenge.

It's a challenge that started in New York. The goal is to raise money to take children to see the movie for free. The campaign has already raised more than $250,000.

Now the challenge has made its way to Raleigh, thanks to a GoFundMe page set up by C.J. Guion.

Guion is a member of 100 Black Men Triangle East Mentoring Program.

So far, 125 seats have been reserved for children going through the mentoring program next Sunday, but Guion hopes more money will be raised.

Guoin also says that more men are needed as mentors with the program.
