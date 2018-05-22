CELEBRITY

Blake Shelton announces free concert in Charlotte

Blake Shelton performs during the CMA Fest at LP Field on Friday, June 6, 2014, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by [Wade Payne/Invision/AP))

CHARLOTTE, NC (WTVD) --
Hey Blake Shelton fans, want to see the country music star for free? Well, now is your chance!

On Monday, the singer tweeted that he will be performing a pop-up show at Coyote Joe's in Charlotte on Wednesday.



If you want to go, you better act fast. Wristbands will be given out starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

One wristband will be issued per concertgoers; attendees need to bring a valid ID to get their band.

No VIP seating will be available.

People must be at least 18 to attend; doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
