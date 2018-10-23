ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bob Barker, 94, hospitalized in Los Angeles

Former "Price is Right" host Bob Barker was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital Monday for medical assistance that was considered not life-threatening. (Katy Winn, File)

By ABC7.com staff
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES --
Former "Price is Right" host Bob Barker was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital Monday for medical assistance that was considered non-life-threatening.

Los Angeles paramedics were called to his home in Hollywood for an unspecified medical aid call.

They said they rushed a 94-year-old man to a local hospital. An immediate update on his condition was not available.

The hospitalization may have been related to increased pain from a previous back injury, some reports indicated. Barker has been hospitalized in the recent past for back pain and in 2017 injured his head in a fall at his home.

Barker hosted "The Price is Right" from 1972 to 2007.

In a 50-year career on television, he was also known for hosting the Miss Universe and Miss USA pageants from 1967 to 1987.

He has also been involved in animal-rights issues across the country for decades.
