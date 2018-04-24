ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bon Jovi chooses Cary dad's band to open Raleigh concert

Bon Jovi chooses a Cary dad's band to open his Raleigh concert.

CARY, NC (WTVD) --
A Cary dad and his bandmate are opening for Bon Jovi at Raleigh's PNC Arena Tuesday night.


You may remember, Chris Phillips and his IAMDYNAMITE bandmate Chris Martin won a video contest to open for the iconic rock band last year.

This time around, as Bon Jovi launched their "This House is Not for Sale" tour, Phillips said the band chose IAMDYNAMITE to open for them again, this time, in Raleigh.

"I think I'd be more nervous if we didn't do this last year," said Phillips. "If this was our first run at it, we'd be a little antsy I think, but this is - we kind of know what to expect, we know what we're getting into."

Phillips lives in Cary with his wife and three children.

He convinced Martin to move to Durham from Michigan last year so they could work on their music.

The Indy pop-rock duo said they've been writing new music and are thrilled about getting another opportunity to play an arena, especially where they call home.

"It's just fun to casually drop to people like, 'Oh Tuesday? I'm super busy. I've gotta open for Bon Jovi at PNC Arena.' And they're always like what?" Martin quipped. "It's definitely a big opportunity."
