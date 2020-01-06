golden globe awards

Brad Pitt says he 'would've shared the raft' with Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Titanic' during Golden Globes speech

Presenters Brad Pitt, left, and Leonardo DiCaprio at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. (Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- It's no stunt. Brad Pitt is back on top at the Golden Globes.

Pitt won his first acting Golden Globe since 1996 for with his best supporting actor in a film trophy for "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood."

Pitt plays Cliff Booth, stunt double and sidekick to Leonardo DiCaprio's cowboy actor Rick Dalton, in director Quentin Tarantino's tale of Los Angeles in 1969.

Pitt won in a star-studded category that also included nominees Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. Pitt said the other nominees "were like gods to me."

It was Pitt's second Golden Globe as an actor after his 1996 win in the same category in 1996 for "12 Monkeys."

He may now be bound for his sixth Oscar nomination for acting.

Pitt thanked co-star Leonardo DiCaprio, adding a reference to DiCaprio's famous death scene in "Titanic."

"I would've shared the raft," Pitt said.
