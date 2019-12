ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WTVD) -- Breaking Bad may have ended in 2013, but fans still celebrate the hits show's success.There will soon be a Breaking Bad themed store in Albuquerque, New Mexico where the AMC series was filmed.It will feature mugs, t-shirts, art, photo ops and other merchandise.The owners said a few familiar faces may even pop up in the store too to surprise fans.The Breaking Bad Store is planning a soft opening after New Year's Day.The grand opening with be Jan. 4, 2020.