BTS' 'Butter' music video breaks YouTube record for 24-hour views

BTS' 'Butter' music video breaks YouTube record

The BTS Army is eating up the K-pop group's newest single, "Butter."

BTS posted the song's official music video on YouTube on Thursday, May 20. It hit 108.2 million views within a day of its release.

The band broke its own record for most YouTube views within 24 hours. According to Variety, BTS' 2020 single "Dynamite" held the previous record with 101.1 million views within the first day of its release.

"Butter" had the most opening day streams in Spotify history, which 20.9 million streams worldwide.

BTS performed "Butter" at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23. The K-pop group also won four awards: Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist (Fan Voted) and Top Selling Song.
