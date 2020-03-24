Coronavirus

BTS teaching fans to speak Korean while many endure coronavirus shelter-in-place order

SAN FRANCISCO -- BTS fans stuck at home during the coronavirus shelter-in-place order now have a new option for entertainment and education.

The South Korean K-pop group has launched a 30 lesson web series to teach fans how to speak Korean.

The series is available on the social media platform Weverse, which was created by Big Hit Entertainment. Registered fans will be able to access the lessons for free.

The group says lessons are designed to make it easy and fun to learn the language.

RELATED: K-pop sensation BTS is back from an extended vacation

They hope teaching fans Korean will help them better understand the lyrics to their hit songs.

While the lessons launched online during the COVID-19 outbreak, they were actually planned well before the pandemic started.

The first three lessons were released on Tuesday, March 24. The rest will be released every Monday at 9 p.m. Seoul time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscoboy bandsingingcoronavirusmusicsouth koreau.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19 LATEST: More than 139,000 unemployment claims filed in NC
Tokyo Olympics officially postponed to 2021
Instacart hiring 300K to meet demand during COVID-19
Business owners answer call for N-95 mask donations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: More than 139,000 unemployment claims filed in NC
Stocks surge 7% on building hopes for US coronavirus stimulus
Negotiators close on a nearly $2 trillion virus aid package
NC businesses practice creative social distancing
Report: Carolina Panthers expected to release Cam Newton
NC woman celebrates 100th birthday with social distancing
Tokyo Olympics officially postponed to 2021
Show More
Garth Brooks tour rescheduled in Charlotte due to COVID-19
Couple in Okla. get married on Facebook Live amid COVID-19 crisis
What to learn from family under COVID-19 quarantine in Italy
China to lift in lockdown in most virus-hit province as COVID-19 cases decrease
Instacart hiring 300K to meet demand during COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News