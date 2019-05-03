BTS, Chance the Rapper to appear in GMA Summer Concert Series

NEW YORK -- ABC's Good Morning America is announcing the headliners for its 2019 GMA Summer Concert Series lineup.
Megastars BTS will kick off the series this year on Wednesday, May 15.
GMA says a ticket will required for entry to the BTS concert.
Ticketing information will be forthcoming on the GMA website.
All other concerts will be free and open to the public and will take place on Fridays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.
Here are the other performers announced:
June 14: Ellie Goulding
June 28: Adam Lambert
August 2: Pitbull
August 16: Chance the Rapper
Viewers interested in joining GMA in Central Park are encouraged to arrive at Rumsey Playfield via the 72nd Street entrance on Fifth Avenue at 6 a.m. when the park opens to the public.
The Summer Concert Series returns for the eleventh year to Central Park, home of City Parks Foundation's SummerStage Festival.
