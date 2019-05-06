Arts & Entertainment

Actor Luke Perry buried in biodegradable mushroom suit made by Bay Area-based company: daughter

EMBED <>More Videos

Luke Perry's daughter posted on Instagram that Perry was laid to rest in a mushroom burial suit - "essentially an eco-friendly burial option via mushrooms."

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. -- A Mountain View-based company got to help fulfill one of late actor Luke Perry's final wishes.

Perry of "Beverly Hills 90210" fame, suffered a fatal stroke in March.

His daughter has now posted on Instagram saying Perry was laid to rest in a mushroom burial suit, which is "essentially an eco-friendly burial option via mushrooms."

RELATED: 'Riverdale,' '90210' co-stars and more remember Luke Perry

It was made by company Coeio.

The company's site says the suit, partially made of mushrooms, works by removing polluting toxins from the body while naturally breaking it down.

Perry's daughter wrote her dad discovered the suit and was very excited about it.

This image is a screen grab from Lemon Perry's Instagram page on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

This image is a screen grab from Lemon Perry's Instagram page on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmountain viewenvironmentbuzzworthycelebrity deathsnatureinstagramviral
RELATED
Luke Perry death: A look back at his career
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
Luke Perry's deadly stroke: 911 call audio released
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputies arrest man accused of robbing, killing 78-year-old NC woman
Police officer shot, killed during traffic stop in Mooresville
UNCC student who tackled gunman to be buried with full military honors
Raleigh police searching for witnesses after body found in car
Parents lose custody of son after discontinuing chemo
4-year-old may have been kidnapped by men in truck, police say
Another body found at Illinois factory; death toll reaches 3
Show More
Fire destroys former Harnett County school
Passenger video shows escape from Florida plane in river
Don Cherry slams Hurricanes fans in latest rant
2 million pounds of PF Chang frozen dinners recalled
Rain Clearing Tonight
More TOP STORIES News