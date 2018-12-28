Can't-miss family-friendly deals in Durham this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Ziplining at Xtreme Ziplines
This new zip-line facility welcomes participants of all ages. There are eight zip-lines to choose from. This deal also includes one jump off the QuickDrop.
Where: 7460 Highway 98 Wake Forest Road, Wexford
Price: $67.50 for Eight Ziplines (32 percent discount off regular price).
Notasium Play Space and Music School
Learn the fundamentals of playing the instrument of your choice. You can also explore music further in an interactive play space. This deal includes an introductory lesson and two play passes.
Where: 3750 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd.
Price: $24 (45 percent discount off regular price).
VR Session at Augmentality Labs
Experience the world of virtual reality during these sessions. Expect interactive computer-generated reality. There are several deals being offered that are still available.
Where: 207 N. Church St., Downtown Durham
Price: $24 for 30-Minute VR Session for Two (40 percent discount off regular price). More ticket options are available.
