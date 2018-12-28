ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Can't-miss family-friendly deals in Durham this week

Photos: Eventbrite

By Hoodline
If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this weekend? From zip-lining to virtual reality, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

---

Ziplining at Xtreme Ziplines





This new zip-line facility welcomes participants of all ages. There are eight zip-lines to choose from. This deal also includes one jump off the QuickDrop.

Where: 7460 Highway 98 Wake Forest Road, Wexford
Price: $67.50 for Eight Ziplines (32 percent discount off regular price).
Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

Notasium Play Space and Music School





Learn the fundamentals of playing the instrument of your choice. You can also explore music further in an interactive play space. This deal includes an introductory lesson and two play passes.

Where: 3750 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd.
Price: $24 (45 percent discount off regular price).
Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

VR Session at Augmentality Labs





Experience the world of virtual reality during these sessions. Expect interactive computer-generated reality. There are several deals being offered that are still available.

Where: 207 N. Church St., Downtown Durham
Price: $24 for 30-Minute VR Session for Two (40 percent discount off regular price). More ticket options are available.
Click here for more details, and to get this deal
