ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cardi B announces split from husband Offset on Instagram

FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2018, file photo, Offset, left, and Cardi B arrive at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
Rapper Cardi B announced that she and her husband of one year, fellow rapper Offset, were calling it quits.

"Things just haven't been working out together for us for a long time, and it's nobody's fault, I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore," Cardi B said in the Instagram video post.


She added that the two were still friends, they still talk, and they share their daughter 5-month-old Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Offset responded, "Y'all won."

They had been married back in September 2017.

Cardi B also noted in the video that it might take some time for them to get a divorce.

Also causing turmoil in the 26-year-old's life, a looming court date Friday in New York City. It stems from claims of assault at a strip club in Queens over the summer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentCardi BdivorceNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Cardi B's court date rescheduled in strip club melee
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Holiday travel: Portland's the Festival of Lights coming soon, a flight away from Raleigh
5 extraordinary facts about Walt Disney
Kevin Hart named 2019 Oscars host
Disney on Ice returns to PNC Arena
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Big Weather says wintry mix possible in Triangle this weekend
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush's casket returning to Houston
Apex mom couldn't find wrapping paper with African American Santa, so she made her own
New details in allegations of flagrant absentee ballot fraud in Bladen Co.
Man gets life sentence after baby found dead in maggot-infested swing
First baby born using uterus transplanted from deceased donor
Teacher says Catholic school fired her over her pregnancy
Tempted by movie, boy puts tongue on frozen pole
Show More
National Day of Mourning: What you need to know
Amazon fulfillment center workers treated after bear repellent falls of shelf, releases fumes
NCSU to name basketball arena in honor of Jimmy V
Krispy Kreme BOGO for $1 is back on Dec. 12
Burger King trolls McDonald's with 'Whopper Detour' promotion
More News