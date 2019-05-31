Arts & Entertainment

Cardi B due in court in New York City after rejecting plea in strip club melee

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- Cardi B is expected to return to court in Queens Friday.

She is charged with ordering an attack on two bartenders at a New York City strip club named Angels.

Cardi B is accused of throwing bottles and chairs at the bartenders after accusing them of having sex with her husband.

The hip hop superstar refused a deal that would have given her a conditional discharge if she pleaded guilty to assault.

She has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and one of assault.

The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, dropped a new single at midnight called "Press" that appears to reference her court battles and her fights with the media.

The strip club incident happened just weeks after she was involved in a dispute with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj at a New York Fashion Week party.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentqueensnew york citycardi bassaultcourt
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dead dog's body left in Cary woman's yard for days, police say
5-year-old Harnett County girl dies after battle with terminal cancer
Raleigh, Fayetteville areas at risk for severe weather Friday
136 dogs found in multimillion-dollar California home
4 accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old while producing porn in NJ
Bus driver claims doughnut to blame for erratic driving
Woman stabbed, killed during fight at Selma home
Show More
Suspect shakes hands with onlookers during wild LA police chase
Teacher on leave after mock slave auction
Man installs fence around illegally-parked car sharing vehicle
Wegmans gives $500 grants to 10 Raleigh-area high school students
Durham man says fake security employee tried to enter his home
More TOP STORIES News