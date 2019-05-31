Cardi B due in court in New York City after rejecting plea in strip club melee

NEW YORK -- Cardi B is expected to return to court in Queens Friday.
She is charged with ordering an attack on two bartenders at a New York City strip club named Angels.
Cardi B is accused of throwing bottles and chairs at the bartenders after accusing them of having sex with her husband.
The hip hop superstar refused a deal that would have given her a conditional discharge if she pleaded guilty to assault.
She has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and one of assault.
The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, dropped a new single at midnight called "Press" that appears to reference her court battles and her fights with the media.
The strip club incident happened just weeks after she was involved in a dispute with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj at a New York Fashion Week party.
