Carole King, Smokey Robinson and more to perform for All Together Now streaming show Saturday

LOS ANGELES -- This Saturday, a virtual concert featuring Carole King, Smokey Robinson and many more, will be streaming to the public to raise funds for those affected by the coronavirus emergency.

The event, All Together Now, will benefit the L.A. City Coronavirus Relief Fund, which helps support families and small businesses, relieve healthcare workers, provide critical medical resources, provide services to the unhoused, and fund research for COVID-19.

Previously announced stars who will participate in the event include Joe Bonamassa, Malcolm McDowell, Richie Sambora, Tim Allen, Rick Springfield, Jeff Bridges, Mike Love, Micky Dolenz, Paul Rodgers, Mickey Thomas, Melissa Manchester and Denny Laine.

Grammy winners Alan Parsons and David Pack of Ambrosia are expected to perform a first-ever digital duet.

You can watch the show streaming here starting at 2pm Saturday and on our streaming apps for Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku.. You can also watch it on http://www.alerttheglobe.com/, where you'll also be able to donate directly to the relief fund.
