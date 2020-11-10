Carowinds welcomes back guests for holiday event

IT'S TIME! Passholder reservations for Taste of the Season are now available! Make one here: https://t.co/5dD8z7B8QJ ✔️



CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- After being shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, Carowinds is coming back just in time for the holiday season.You can now make your season pass reservations for a Carowinds holiday event. Single day tickets will be available on Wednesday.The theme park that sits in both North Carolina and South Carolina will reopen November 21 for a new limited-time event called "Carowinds Taste of the Season: An Outdoor Holiday Experience."It will feature food, festive themed areas, live shows and rides throughout the park. There will be limited capacity and guests are encouraged to get passes early.The holiday event will last until December 20.