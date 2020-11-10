Arts & Entertainment

Carowinds welcomes back guests for holiday event

By
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- After being shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic, Carowinds is coming back just in time for the holiday season.

You can now make your season pass reservations for a Carowinds holiday event. Single day tickets will be available on Wednesday.



The theme park that sits in both North Carolina and South Carolina will reopen November 21 for a new limited-time event called "Carowinds Taste of the Season: An Outdoor Holiday Experience."

It will feature food, festive themed areas, live shows and rides throughout the park. There will be limited capacity and guests are encouraged to get passes early.

The holiday event will last until December 20.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcharlottencamusement rideholidayamusement park
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville teacher dies days after positive COVID-19 test
ELECTION UPDATE: The latest on ballot counting in NC
Romaine lettuce recalled in NC and 19 other states
Durham police search for hit and-run-driver who killed Air Force veteran
'Jeopardy!' returns with touching tribute after Alex Trebek's death
COVID-19 LATEST: New cases drop below 2,000
Butterball exec assures customers there's no sign of turkey shortage
Show More
Fayetteville mom says VP-elect Harris shatters glass ceiling
Trebek's death sheds light on Triangle pancreatic cancer research
5-year-old shot while riding in family car on New Bern Avenue
Fewer students applying to college early during COVID-19 pandemic
How to plan a safe Thanksgiving during COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News