Carrboro woman, UNC research board director wins $20,000 on 'Jeopardy'

Kathryn Peters took home $20,001 in Monday night's episode hosted by Dr. Mehmet Oz.
Peters is the executive director of UNC's Center for Information, Technology and Public Life.
Peters will compete again in Tuesday's episode.
