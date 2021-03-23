jeopardy

Carrboro woman, UNC research board director wins $20,000 on 'Jeopardy'

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Carrboro woman is the latest "Jeopardy" champion!

Kathryn Peters took home $20,001 in Monday night's episode hosted by Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Peters is the executive director of UNC's Center for Information, Technology and Public Life.

'Jeopardy!' announces round of 4 new guest hosts

Peters will compete again in Tuesday's episode.

