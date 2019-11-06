Arts & Entertainment

'No one will ever be the same': Cast of 'The Mandalorian' talks new 'Star Wars' series on Disney+

By and Marsha Jordan
CHICAGO -- With the launch of the Disney+ streaming service less than a week away, the cast of "The Mandalorian" is talking about the original "Star Wars" series set to debut this month.

According to Disney, the space western series is about another warrior in the "Star Wars" universe after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order.

In a time of chaos and lawlessness, the series focuses on a lone bounty hunter, the Mandalorian.

The series stars Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, Gina Carano, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni serve as writers and executive producers.

"It's really, really great story telling within a world we already know," Pedro Pascal told ABC7. "And challenging that world with a bunch of originality and unexpected personality and some edge. All of the shady characters in the bar in the first movie we all saw come more to the forefront."

Carl Weathers plays Greef Karga, a shadowy underworld figure. Gina Carano stars as Cara Dune, an ex-rebel Shock Trooper.



The budget of this new series totals over $100 million.

"It's doing too much frankly, if you want my real opinion - it's not only challenging 'Star Wars,' it challenging what can be done on TV," Pascal said. "It's setting the bar too high, it's too good and no one will ever be the same."

Though "The Mandalorian" is set in a galaxy far, far away, its actors have connections to Chicago.

Gina Carano said her father recently moved to the city.

"My dad just moved to Chicago to run the casinos we have - I think it's 45 minutes out," Carano said.

Carl Weathers called the city "gorgeous."

"I was right downtown in one of those high rises looking out over the lake and into the city itself," Weathers said.

Pascal said he spent a summer at a school in north suburban Evanston.

"We were bussed in to Chicago when I was a kid to see Steppenwolf Theatre," Pascal said.

Disney+ debuts its streaming service on Tuesday, November 12, with feature films, original series and an array of home entertaining.

Click here to watch "The Mandalorian" trailer.

Click here to learn more about Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this station.
