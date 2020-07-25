Celebrities, politicians pay tribute to legendary TV icon Regis Philbin

Kelly Ripa

Ryan Seacrest

Regis was a great broadcaster, a good friend and a tremendous amount of fun. He leaves behind a beautiful family and a TV legacy that will likely go unmatched. Regis, I hope our friend Rickles met you at the pearly gates with open arms and a slew of the insults you loved so much — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 25, 2020

We throw this word around too much but Regis Philbin was a legend. He was a true gentleman I’m glad I got to know and a TV host I admired and was honored to follow. Much like Arnold Palmer everybody has a great “Regis” story, I’m grateful I have mine — Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) July 25, 2020

Michael Kay

So sad to hear of the passing of the great Regis Philbin. He was a guest on @CenterStage and he could not have been nicer and sweeter to the whole crew. A consummate broadcaster, he commanded a room with humor and energy. He was a force of nature and will be terribly missed. — Michael Kay (@RealMichaelKay) July 25, 2020

President Trump

One of the greats in the history of television, Regis Philbin has passed on to even greater airwaves, at 88. He was a fantastic person, and my friend. He kept telling me to run for President. Holds the record for “most live television”, and he did it well. Regis, we love you.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2020

Former NJ Governor Chris Christie

My condolences to the entire Philbin family on the passing of a really good person and American. https://t.co/Qo9cYqGfBz — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) July 25, 2020

Tony Bennett

Regis Philbin always made me laugh and I loved being on his show as he made everyone feel so welcome. We will miss him. pic.twitter.com/sMaYaE5cvV — Tony Bennett (@itstonybennett) July 25, 2020

Bob Saget

What a loss- The wonderful Regis Philbin. I met him in 1985 when I was on the “Rodney Dangerfield Young Comedians Special” and we loved each other ever since. Such a TV icon and above all, a good man. My sympathies to Joy and all of his children and friends. — bob saget (@bobsaget) July 25, 2020

Bernadette Peters

Dear Dear Regis Philbin has passed away from us. Hard to believe he’s gone. Such a fabulous presence RIP Dear Regis — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) July 25, 2020

Pee-wee Herman

1287122943873396736

Celebrities and public figures are paying tribute to legendary TV personality Regis Philbin, who died Saturday at age 88.Philbin was best known for the syndicated morning talk show "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee," which later became "Live with Regis and Kelly once Kelly Ripa joined in 2001.Kelly Ripa, his long-time co-host, posted in a note signed with Ryan Seacrest: "We are beyond saddened to learn about the loss of Regis Philbin. He was the ultimate class act, bringing his laughter and joy into our homes everyday on Live for more than 23 years. We were beyond lucky to have him as a mentor in our careers and aspire everyday to fill his shoes on the show. We send our deepest love and condolences to his family and hope they can find some comfort in knowing he left the world a better place."Philbin's death has drawn condolences from all all areas of public life, including President Trump, who called him a "fantastic person, and my friend. He kept telling me to run for President."His pioneering career began at the dawn of television, and he logged so much time on TV that he set a Guinness World Record for most hours on camera with his Aug. 20, 2004 "Live!" show. Philbin co-hosted "Live!" for 28 years, the zenith of a long career in talk shows.He was also the host of the popular "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" on ABC.