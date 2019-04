Celine Dion coming to Raleigh in 2020

For the first time in over a decade, Celine Dion will tour North America. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12. Team Celine presale starts Monday, April 8. For more info including all tour dates go to https://t.co/PbVwUvFssV - Team Celine https://t.co/spxgqjVxUZ pic.twitter.com/qo4lu7xK22 — Celine Dion (@celinedion) April 3, 2019

EMBED >More News Videos A Claremont girl had a night she'll never forget after getting the chance to sing for her idol, Celine Dion.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Celine Dion fans, rejoice!The superstar singer is bringing her "Courage World Tour" to Raleigh.It is Dion's first tour in America in more than a decade.She will end her Las Vegas residency after 15 years and will release new music.The 51-year-old will kick off her tour in her native country, Canada.The tour will start in Quebec City on Sept. 18, 2019, and will tour more than 50 cities in Canada and the U.S.The Raleigh concert will be held on Feb.11, 2020.Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m.