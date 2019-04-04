Celine Dion coming to Raleigh in 2020

The superstar singer is bringing her "Courage World Tour" to Raleigh.
For the first time in over a decade, Celine Dion will tour North America. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12. Team Celine presale starts Monday, April 8. For more info including all tour dates go to https://t.co/PbVwUvFssV - Team Celine https://t.co/spxgqjVxUZ pic.twitter.com/qo4lu7xK22— Celine Dion (@celinedion) April 3, 2019
It is Dion's first tour in America in more than a decade.
She will end her Las Vegas residency after 15 years and will release new music.
The 51-year-old will kick off her tour in her native country, Canada.
The tour will start in Quebec City on Sept. 18, 2019, and will tour more than 50 cities in Canada and the U.S.
The Raleigh concert will be held on Feb.11, 2020.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m.