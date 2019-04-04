Arts & Entertainment

Celine Dion coming to Raleigh in 2020

EMBED <>More Videos

Celine Dion coming to Raleigh in 2020

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Celine Dion fans, rejoice!

The superstar singer is bringing her "Courage World Tour" to Raleigh.



It is Dion's first tour in America in more than a decade.

She will end her Las Vegas residency after 15 years and will release new music.

VIDEO: 7-year-old Southern California girl sings for Celine Dion in Las Vegas
EMBED More News Videos

A Claremont girl had a night she'll never forget after getting the chance to sing for her idol, Celine Dion.



The 51-year-old will kick off her tour in her native country, Canada.

The tour will start in Quebec City on Sept. 18, 2019, and will tour more than 50 cities in Canada and the U.S.

The Raleigh concert will be held on Feb.11, 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentraleighconcertmusicraleigh newsceline dion
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Meteor lights up North Carolina sky
Lawmakers look to repeal death penalty in North Carolina
Live: Jonathan Sander's confession tape played in triple murder trial
VIDEO: Man walks out of store with stolen chainsaw in his pants
Deadline arrives for Jussie Smollett to pay Chicago $130K
Limit food trucks and parking? Raleigh wants to make Glenwood South safer
RECALL: Beef patties sent to schools may contain purple plastic
Show More
'Disappointing:' Immigration advocates react to bill that would force sheriffs to work with ICE
Mother says car seat safety class saved her kids' lives
1 killed after rollover crash in Cumberland County
Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in quotes
1.5 hour parking standoff caught on video
More TOP STORIES News