Chadwick Boseman co-star, Goldsboro native remembers 'Black Panther' actor

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Stanley Aughtry worked alongside Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman while filming 'Black Panther'. The actor, who is originally from Wayne County, is remembering Boseman and sharing the legacy that is 'Black Panther'.

The 2018 movie shattered box office records. In Marvel's recent cinematic line-up, 'Black Panther' is Marvel's only Black superhero movie with a predominantly Black cast. Boseman's sudden death to colon cancer is still a shock for cast-members like Aughtry who didn't know he was ill.

"I think he didn't want that to be a crutch or interfere with the work he wanted to push forward whether it was Black Panther or 21 Bridges," said Aughtry.

RELATED: Doctors urge awareness, screenings for colon cancer following 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman's death

In the movie, Aughtry played Shombay, the Merchant Tribe warrior who turned down the challenge for King of Wakanda. According to the actor, Boseman was personable and working with him felt like family. Aughtry told ABC11 his favorite memory with the actor happened between takes at Warrior Falls as drummers came up with beats.

"That's myself, Chad, Forrest Whittaker, everyone. He would start dancing. Everyone would dance," said Aughtry. "Chad had a certain dance where he'd bend his knees and get low."

Boseman is being remembered as an icon who knew and loved him on the big screen. According to Aughtry, Black Panther will forever be significant to Black culture giving Black children a superhero who looks just like them.

"Representation is important for all of us across the world. 'Black Panther' provided that for the Black community. That's something we hold tight while Chad was here, but something we will hold on to his legacy and not let it go," said Aughtry.
