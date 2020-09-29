Arts & Entertainment

Chadwick Boseman took pay cut to make sure female co-star was paid fairly in '21 Bridges'

The late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman continues to inspire people more than a month after his death.

Actress Sienna Miller, who worked with Boseman on the film 21 Bridges, told Empire Magazine that Boseman took a pay cut to make sure she was paid fairly for her work in the film.

Miller said she was not given the salary she asked for. She said it was at a time when she was exhausted and seriously considering not being part of the film.

"I didn't know whether or not to tell this story, and I haven't yet," Miller told Empire Magazine. "But I am going to tell it, because I think it's a testament to who he was."

WATCH: Art installation in honor of Chadwick Boseman now on display at Downtown Disney
EMBED More News Videos

A tribute to Chadwick Boseman, star of "Black Panther," is now on display at Downtown Disney in Anaheim.



She said Boseman gave some of his own paycheck directly to her so she could be compensated fairly.

"It was about the most astounding thing that I've experienced," she said. "That kind of thing just doesn't happen. He said, 'You're getting paid what you deserve, and what you're worth.'"

Boseman died in August after a secret years-long battle with cancer. He was 43 years old.

WATCH: Kids pose with action figures as tribute to late 'Black Panther' star
EMBED More News Videos

Children have been paying tribute to the late "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman by posing with the Wakanda Forever salute and their favorite superhero action figures.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmenthollywoodsalarycancerotrc
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot, killed in Fayetteville early Tuesday morning
Kamala Harris talks one-on-one with ABC11 during Raleigh campaign stop
These are the biggest online shopping scams during pandemic
Fire displaces 9 people at Durham apartment complex
Grand jury transcript to be released in Breonna Taylor case
LATEST: WCPSS vote could decide when students return to class
Clayton celebrates life of fireman who died from COVID-19
Show More
NCDHHS eases restrictions on indoor nursing home visits
Scattered storms could bring downpours today
Lara Trump campaigns for Pres. Trump at Wake County farm
Worldwide death toll from coronavirus eclipses 1 million
Microsoft sees service improvements after outage
More TOP STORIES News