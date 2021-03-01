golden globe awards

Chadwick Boseman's widow delivers tearful acceptance speech for Golden Globes win

LOS ANGELES -- Six months after his death at age 43, Chadwick Boseman has won a Golden Globe.

The award for best actor in a dramatic film was earned by Boseman for his final role, in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

Boseman's widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award for her late husband, saying "he would thank God, he would thank his parents, he would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices."

Through tears, Ledward added: "I don't have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love."

In the Netflix film, Boseman plays an ambitious trumpeter named Levee who aims to launch himself with his own updated version of the songs of Ma Rainey, the powerhouse blues singer played by Viola Davis.

Boseman, who starred in the Marvel blockbuster "Black Panther," died in August after privately battling colon cancer for four years.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showscelebrity deathsmovie newsgolden globe awards
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS
Jodie Foster fulfills promise to thank Packers QB at Globes
Chloé Zhao is 2nd woman to win best director at Golden Globes
Golden Globes 2021: Jane Fonda accepts lifetime achievement award
'Nomadland' wins best drama at Golden Globes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is different from the others
LATEST: 80,000 doses of J&J vaccine to arrive in NC this week
Stimulus check updates: What to expect from Senate this week
VCU fraternity suspended after student found dead
Kids are hitting a pandemic wall
Garth Brooks reschedules Charlotte concert yet again
WEATHER: Rain, Not As Warm Today
Show More
Raleigh man takes part in Johnson & Johnson vaccine trial
Could this be final stimulus package with a check?
NC State fans return to PNC Arena as COVID restrictions loosen
Boxcar Raleigh, Durham locations reopen after year-long shutdown
Tiger Woods tweets appreciation for tributes
More TOP STORIES News