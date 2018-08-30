ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chapel Hill woman helps a friend and wins $1 million

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
Doing a favor for a friend led to a $1 million payday for Sue Manchester.

The Chapel Hill woman received a text message from a co-worker who needed a caffeine boost, so Manchester stopped at a convenience store and decided to also buy an instant winning lottery ticket with a $1 million prize.

Manchester went to her normal place to get gas but said it was too busy. Instead, she stopped at the Eagles on U.S. 15-501 North in Chapel Hill and bought a Colossal Cash scratch-off ticket.

"My coworker texted during my lunch break on Friday to ask me to pick up a Red Bull," said Manchester, who works for an electrical contract company. "I grabbed the Red Bull and then noticed I had a $20 and a $10 bill," Manchester said. "I decided to get one of the tickets since my coworker has been winning on it recently."

Manchester dropped off the Red Bull and scratched her Colossal Cash ticket to reveal the big prize.

"I saw the symbol and was like, 'No. This doesn't happen.'" Manchester said. "I showed the same coworker and he said, 'Sue you just won $1 million'. I still didn't believe it. It's very serendipitous. Especially since I rarely get scratch-off tickets."

Manchester opted for a lump sum payment of $600,000. After taxes, she took home $423,010. She says she plans to use some of the money to pay off her car.
