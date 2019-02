This week you have a golden ticket to enter the world of Willy Wonka's pure imagination. The Broadway musical adaptation of Roald Dahl's children's classic "Charlie & the Chocolate Factory" is playing at the Durham Performing Arts center through Sunday, February 17.The show contains songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score.