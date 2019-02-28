Cheap flights from Raleigh to Seattle, and what to do once you're there

Home to tech giants, research institutions and major professional sports teams, Seattle manages to maintain a local feel, offering residents and tourists plenty of street festivals, performing arts, scenic parks and neighborhoods, each with its own unique flavor.
It's more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner, there are plenty of flights from Raleigh to Seattle in the next few months, and the prices aren't too shabby.
So if you're looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list.
Cheapest Seattle flights
Currently, the cheapest flights between Raleigh and Seattle are if you leave on March 19 and return from Washington on March 21. Alaska Airlines currently has tickets for $267, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had in May. If you fly out of Raleigh on May 31 and return from Seattle on June 3, Frontier Airlines can get you there and back for $285 roundtrip.
Top Seattle hotels
To plan your stay, here are two of Seattle's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Inn at El Gaucho (2505 First Ave.)
If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, try The Inn at El Gaucho, which has rooms for $93/night. It checks in with 4.8 stars.
The Kimpton Alexis Hotel (1007 First Ave.)
If you're looking to splurge on top quality, try The Kimpton Alexis Hotel. With a 4.8-star rating on Skyscanner, the hotel is one of the most luxurious in the city. Rooms are currently listed for $175/night.
This hotel's central location provides immediate access to all that the city has to offer for business and leisure travelers alike.
Top picks for dining and drinking
Seattle has plenty of top-notch dining options. Here are two of the most popular, according to Skyscanner.
Beecher's Handmade Cheese (1600 Pike Place)
If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Beecher's Handmade Cheese, which has an average of 4.5 stars out of 92 reviews on Skyscanner.
In Seattle's historic Pike Place Market, visitors press their noses against the windows to witness a vat of creamy white milk transformed by the expert hands of the cheese maker. They watch as curds materialize from the milk, then are knit together to create a fine artisanal cheese.
Pike Place Chowder (1530 Post Alley)
Another popular dining destination is Pike Place Chowder, with 4.6 stars from 71 reviews.
"This is the best chowder I've had to date," wrote reviewer George.
Top Seattle attractions
Not sure what to do in Seattle, besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
Pike Place Market (85 Pike St., #500)
First up is the Pike Place Market, one of the most popular destinations in the city.
Home to the second location of the original Starbucks store, the market first opened in 1907. In addition to the market stalls, buskers and street performers are a popular fixture of the market.
The Space Needle (400 Broad St.)
The Space Needle is another popular destination, with 4.4 stars from 502 reviews.
The iconic landmark left by the 1962 World's Fair, the Space Needle comprises the most recognizable feature of one of the most famous skylines in the world. Climb to the top for 360-degree views of Seattle and get your souvenirs at the gift shop on the bottom floor.
"You can't miss the Space Needle when in Seattle," wrote visitor Juno.
Chihuly Garden and Glass (305 Harrison St.)
Finally, consider checking out the Chihuly Garden and Glass, with 4.8 stars out of 168 reviews on Skyscanner.
"This is an amazing display of art, and only seeing is believing," wrote visitor Avinash.
