Peter Mayhew dead at 74 after decades-long run playing Chewbacca in Star Wars films: Family

Family members said in a statement posted to Mayhew's Twitter account that the actor died the evening of April 30, 2019, in his North Texas home.
Mayhew played the iconic character from 1977 until 2015, when he retired for health reasons following his appearance in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Joonas Suotamo then assumed the role.
"He put his heart and his soul into the role of Chewbacca, and it showed in every frame of the films, from his knock-kneed running, firing his bowcaster from the hip, his bright blue eyes, down to each subtle movement of his head and mouth," his family said.
"As he grew older, he continued to 'soldier on,' as he put it, and was completely in his element around his fans and supporters. He grew great strength from the energy of his family, friends and the fans he knew and loved," they continued.
In addition to his work on Star Wars films and television shows, Mayhew's credits include appearances on "Dark Towers," "The Kenny Everett Television Show" and the films "Dragon Ball GT: A Hero's Legacy," "Comic Book: The Movie" and "Yesterday Was a Lie."
Mayhew is survived by his wife Angie and three children.
Family members are holding a private memorial service in June. A public memorial for fans will be held in December in Los Angeles at Empire Con LA. They asked fans to continue to support the Peter Mayhew Foundation, which Mayhew established to "alleviate disease, pain, suffering, and the financial toll brought on by life's traumatic events."
