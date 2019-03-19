Arts & Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen tweet sparks chicken debate

EMBED <>More Videos

Chrissy Teigen has her own theories about poultry - or chicken, to be exact.

Chrissy Teigen has her own theories about poultry - or chicken, to be exact.

The model turned foodie is "calling foul" on social media.

Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend, trashed chicken breasts, which are often considered the healthiest part of the bird because the white meat has less fat.

"Chicken breast is extremely popular for being literally the worst part of a chicken," Teigen wrote.

She didn't stop there, declaring, "The best breast is equal to the worst thigh."

Teigen got plenty of responses, pro and con. She went on to post video of herself making a chicken teriyaki bowl for her followers, where she said she'd use chicken breast to appease that portion of her audience.

In the end, she tweeted that she'd have to keep chicken breasts out of her kitchen: "update: sorry guys I gotta use thighs I cannot give you food at 50%"
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritytwitterchickenchrissy teigen
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man charged in fatal shooting on Remington Circle in Durham
Scammers impersonate Walmart employees, target your receipt
Can you believe this $4.5 million home is right here in Durham?
Teen who shoved friend off bridge pleads guilty
Marine's photo used to swindle CA hair stylist out of her life savings
Police warn of 'zombie raccoons' possibly infected with distemper
As accused killer awaits extradition, memorial grows for Nash Co. woman
Show More
Wake County gives $4M property to Fuquay-Varina for free
'New beginning:' Atlantic Beach man still rebuilding after Florence
Teen with broom saves children from dog attack
Starbucks to make changes to rewards program
Walmart greeter with cerebral palsy gets gift of mobility
More TOP STORIES News