ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Rachel Morrison is the first ever woman nominee for best cinematography Oscar

EMBED </>More Videos

Rachel Morrison was nominated for an Oscar for best cinematography for her work in "Mudbound." (Steve Dietl/Netflix via AP)

Rachel Morrison made Academy Awards history by becoming the first woman ever to be nominated for an Oscar in the Best Cinematography category.

"It's not just about cinematography, it about believing in yourself and that anything's possible," Morrison told the Hollywood Reporter soon after her historic nomination was announced on Tuesday morning.


Morrison was recognized for her work as director of photography for Mudbound, which received four Oscar nominations including Best Adapted Screenplay.

Celebrities congratulated Morrison and others on Twitter after a day of historic nominations for the 2018 Oscars:



Morrison's work can be seen next in Marvel's highly anticipated film Black Panther.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company to Marvel and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsmoviemovie newsmarvel
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Hurricane Lane: Category 4 storm soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain
GOP leaders calling another special session to write new questions on proposed amendments
Woman sues Orange Co. deputies in shooting death of husband in 2017
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
More News