City Market hosts first of three Raleigh Night Markets

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --City Market in downtown Raleigh will host the first of three Raleigh Night Markets on Thursday, August, 16 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
The event is to showcase locally made goods, arts and crafts, music, and food.
"It's such a charming part of downtown that a lot of people don't know about," said Sophia Woo, Co-Owner of Mofu Shoppe.
"So, I love we're getting all the attention to get people to come and hang out and I love they're doing so much local stuff at the Night Market, most of the vendors are local showcasing everything they have," Woo said.
Mofu Shoppe will be one of the dozens of vendors set up among City Markets cobblestone streets. "We're going to have three different bubble teas out there and we are also doing a matcha bark which is a white chocolate base and we've added our matcha powder, fresh berries, and rose petals on top," Woo said.
Along with the local arts and crafts, there will be live music and street performances from Cirque de Vol at Raleigh Night Market.
The 2018 Markets will be held the 3rd Thursday of the Months of August, September, and October, all from 6 p.m. - 11 p.m.
The dates are August 16, September 20, and October 18.