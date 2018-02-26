ENTERTAINMENT

'Clerks' filmmaker Kevin Smith suffers 'massive heart attack'

EMBED </>More Videos

Kevin Smith survives heart attack. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 26, 2018. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Actor and filmmaker Kevin Smith said he has suffered a massive heart attack.

The New Jersey native posted a photo of himself at the hospital early Monday morning.



The "Clerks" filmmaker said he was in between his comedy shows Sunday night in Glendale, California when he started feeling sick.

"The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka "the Widow-Maker")," Smith said.

If he had not gone to the hospital, his doctor said he would have died.

"But for now, I'm still above ground!" he said.

Smith's show "Kevin Smith Live!" was at the Alex Theater in Glendale.

In addition to "Clerks," Smith wrote and directed "Chasing Amy" and "Mallrats," and owns a comic book store featured in the reality television show "Comic Book Men."
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainment
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
This A.M.: Wednesday's top headlines
Gabrielle Union talks infertility, reveals diagnosis
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
Wakeboarding mama pulls off impressive 'In My Feelings' challenge
Aretha Franklin gravely ill and surrounded by loved ones in Detroit
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Raleigh girl who went viral dancing to 'Respect' reflects on Queen of Soul
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mother also charged in death of infant son in Rocky Mount
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Celebrities who have passed away recently
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Show More
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
More News