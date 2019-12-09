celebrity

Clint Eastwood shows appreciation for Marines at Camp Pendleton

By Andrea Lans
SAN DIEGO -- Actor and director Clint Eastwood paid another visit to Camp Pendleton for a meet-and-greet with U.S. Marines to show an advanced screening of his new film.

In an interview shared by Lance Cpl. Kerstin Roberts, Eastwood expressed excitement to be back at the base, which he last visited while filming the 1986 movie "Heartbreak Ridge."

"It's changed so much. The base has gotten huge," the filmmaker said. "It was nice then, it's nice now."

Eastwood stayed after the special screening to take pictures and sign autographs for fans. While visiting the base, the acclaimed actor showed his appreciation for the U.S. Marine Corps.

"I see this and I'm proud I got a chance to play a Marine, even though I'm not qualified to be a Marine."

Despite Eastwood's fame, he revealed that he has always been a fan of the U.S. Marines: "I was raised during World War II and whenever they did movies based on the Marine Corps, I was always right there."

Eastwood's new movie "Richard Jewell" is based on the true story of a security guard who saved thousands of lives from a 1996 bombing at the Olympics but was later falsely scrutinized for being a terrorist.

Paul Walter Hauser plays the title character in the film and is joined by Olivia Wilde, Sam Rockwell, John Hamm, and Kathy Bates. The movie is in theaters this Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritymovieclint eastwoodmarines
Copyright © 2019 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY
Beyonce eats the ice cream at this Houston spot!
Oscar buzz for the costume designer of 'Judy'
Kid Rock's eatery closing after anti-Oprah rant
Timberlake apologizes to wife for 'strong lapse in judgment'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Raleigh sees 29th homicide of 2019; most since 2008
Woman beat boyfriend's mom to death with frying pan: Police
Pantsless prowler spotted in Clayton
Live grenade pulled from donated furniture in Durham
NC State 'strenuously disputes' NCAA allegations
Mobile devices, TVs blamed for mom's painful eye disorder
2 children face manslaughter charges in death of 11-year-old
Show More
Sen. Tillis latches on to Trump as he files for re-election
2 killed, others injured in multiple weekend shootings in Raleigh
Wilson natives restoring shotgun houses into tiny homes
NC State players buy toys for children in need
Raleigh acorn ready for a New Year's Eve shine
More TOP STORIES News