CMA Awards: Garner's own Scotty McCreery talks to ABC11 live on red carpet

As country music stars took the red carpet in Nashville Wednesday evening ahead of the 2018 Country Music Association Awards, ABC11 caught up with Garner's own Scotty McCreery.The "Five More Minutes" singer said what he loves about the CMAs is that it brings all of the artists together."We just get to catch up and have a party and have fun," he told ABC11's Gloria Rodriguez.Speaking to his recent hits, including "This is it," McCreery said this year is different than years past."I've been sharing personal stories," he said. "Five More Minutes was for my grand daddy. This is it is for me and my wife, it's our wedding song. So I feel like folks are responding to the personal messages in the songs."Carrie Underwood is hosting the awards show, alongside Brad Paisley for the 11th time.The CMA Awards, airing live on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee., will also feature performances by Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton with Maren Morris and Mavis Staples, Jason Aldean with Miranda Lambert, Florida Georgia Line with Bebe Rexha, Kacey Musgraves, Kenny Chesney, Pistol Annies, Thomas Rhett and Keith Urban.Stapleton is the leading nominee with five, including a bid for entertainer of the year, where he will compete with Bryan, Aldean, Chesney and Urban.