Colton Underwood talks about meeting 30 women on 'The Bachelor'

"The Bachelor" premieres on Monday, January 7th on ABC.

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
The Bachelor Colton Underwood appeared on Good Morning America to preview Monday's big premiere and talk about what it was like to meet the 30 women vying for his heart.

GMA's Michael Strahan spoke to Colton confirmed that there will be more tears this 23rd season. Would Bachelor Nation expect anything less?

He joked that he did have a few women with the same name on the show, but for the first time in a while there weren't "five Laurens."

Colton added that he thought it was, "sort of evil" when a woman would ask him on night one if he remembered their name. He did just meet 30 women after all!

There were several memorable night one entrances. Among them Colton singled out a woman dressed as a sloth, another arrived in a police car, one left her dog with him (as you can see in the clip at the top), but the most memorable was a woman who pulled up in a horse-drawn carraige as Cinderella with a glass slipper!


Colton's virginity has been a focal point during his time on The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and of course this season of The Bachelor.



You can see all of the amazing entrances and first night jitters in the big three-hour premiere of The Bachelor, Monday, January 7th at 8/7c on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

COMINGUPROSES
